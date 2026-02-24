West Jordan police arrest 18-year-old accused of attacking man with rock

WEST JORDAN, Utah — An 18-year-old from West Jordan is facing aggravated assault charges after police say he used a rock to attack a man during a fight over someone bumping into a car.

Adolfo Logan Javier Arrazola Llamas, 18, was arrested on Sunday.

According to court documents, on Sunday at around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to a fight in progress at 4607 West 6200 South. When officers arrived, they found a victim who stated he got into a fight with a group of teenagers after one bumped into his car while getting out of theirs.

The victim stated that the teens got aggressive and started punching him, kicking him, and hit him with a rock on the back of his head. Police say the victim was bleeding and had blood all over his clothes.

There was also a cut 3 to 4 inches long on the back of the victim's head, and medical professionals stated he needed stitches.

The victim was able to get a license plate for one of the vehicles involved. When police went to the home of the vehicle's owner, Llamas, he admitted to getting into a fight with the victim and using a rock during the fight.