Volunteers of America Utah set to move clients from Murray to new Glendale facility

MURRAY, Utah — The families that reside at the Volunteers of America Utah detox facility in Murray will be moving to their main location on Redwood Road in Salt Lake City.

VOA officials said it would be easier to get to and will hopefully ease the transition from addiction to recovery.

Volunteers of America division director Dana Taylor said she was thrilled about the move, scheduled to happen next week.

“To be able to expand that opportunity to help women get the help they need is really near and dear to my heart," said Taylor.

Dan Benshoff is the Chief Development Officer for VOA Utah.

“Moving 32 clients over here is no easy task. But it’s all very organized and ready to go," said Benshoff. “And the city, state and local governments all wanted us to increase bed count. So we made this move relatively quickly.”

The women’s detox center will expand by up to 20 beds and now in the same building as the men’s facility on Redwood Road.

Dana Taylor was a big proponent.

“And we are the only detox in the state of Utah that allows women to bring their children with them at that level of care. And childcare can be the number one barrier for women to access treatment services," said Taylor. “But it [Murray location] is difficult to get to. So transportation for a lot of our clients can be hard."

The main Redwood Road location is on a major bus route.

Dan Benshoff said that was a major consideration.

“So a lot of the folks that we care for, not only here, but throughout all of our programs, they are very low income or no income," he said.

“So being on a major bus line, in and of itself, is a pretty big deal to get folks to our facility.”

With the ultimate goal of having those clients leave VOA in better shape than when they arrived.

“I really enjoy every client that walks through the door. And I want them to move forward in their lives," said Taylor.