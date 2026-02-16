West Jordan police arrest man accused of throwing officer from vehicle during chase

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A 37-year-old man in West Jordan is facing more than a dozen charges after police say he fled a traffic stop, throwing an officer from the vehicle.

Brandon Bret Calder was arrested on Friday and faces charges for failure to respond to officers' signals to stop, assault on a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, and reckless driving, among others.

According to court documents, Calder was stopped by an officer for traffic and equipment violations. During the course of the stop, the officer made contact with Calder and observed that he was alone in the vehicle.

However, when the officer asked Calder to step out of the vehicle, Calder allegedly fled while the officer was between the door of the vehicle and the passenger compartment. In his fleeing the stop, Calder allegedly threw the officer from the vehicle.

FOX 13 News has reached out to the West Jordan Police Department for an update on the officer's condition.

Police gave chase and attempted to get Calder to stop, but say that he showed no signs of slowing or yielding.

Another officer found the vehicle Calder was driving going northbound on Mountain View Corridor, when that officer attempted to stop the vehicle, they said, once again Calder would accelerate away.

During the chase, officers say Calder drove more than 15 miles per hour over the posted speed limit and used the right shoulder to pass vehicles. At one point, Calder allegedly collided with another motorist but continued to flee.

When Calder did eventually come to a stop, investigators say he exited the vehicle and attempted to run into a residence's backyard. At that time, he was taken into custody.

Inside Calder's vehicle, police say they found a glass container with THC residue and a piece of tinfoil with black burnt residue.

During an interview, detectives say Calder was observed being overall sluggish with his eyelids drooping and heavy. He also had difficulty focusing on the conversation and staying awake.

Calder allegedly told police that he had last used narcotics the night before and confirmed what he took to be fentanyl.

Calder is being held without bail.