Springville police arrest man accused of stealing 25 lbs of copper wiring from construction site

Springville Police Department
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A 54-year-old has been arrested in Springville after police say he was caught lying about being a construction site manager to steal copper wiring.

David Lynn Johnson was arrested on Saturday and faces charges of metal theft, criminal trespass, and possession of burglary tools.

According to court documents, on Saturday at around 12:40 p.m., officers responded to a theft claim where the caller told police that a man was stealing copper wire from a building site at 340 South Main Street.

Police say that the location was an old grocery store that is currently being demolished.

When officers arrived at the site, they made contact with a man who was crouching near an open box full of large copper wires. The man identified himself as David Johnson and claimed that he was working there as a 'property manager.'

Officers say Johnson didn't have any business cards or a way to verify he should be there. Police then called the actual property manager, who confirmed no one should be there taking copper wire.

Investigators detained Johson, who then admitted to being at the site to steal copper wire. Officers say the box that Johnson was found near weighed well over 25 pounds.

