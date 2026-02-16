Utah County woman accused of stealing life savings from vulnerable adult

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A 42-year-old woman in Utah County is facing charges after investigators say she misled an elderly, vulnerable woman and stole her life savings of gold and silver from her.

Brandy Drake was arrested on Saturday and faces charges of intentional financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and theft.

According to court documents, on January 31, 2025, a deputy with the Utah County Sheriff's Office met with the victim, who said that $78,966 worth of gold and silver coins were missing.

The victim, a vulnerable adult, stated she had entrusted her life savings of coins to the safekeeping of her friend Brandy Drake. According to investigators, the victim is unhoused and was worried about the safety of her coins.

Drake reportedly told the victim that she would put the coins in a "safe room" in her home. The victim allegedly gave Drake two boxes containing the gold and silver.

When police spoke to Drake, she admitted to having possession of the coins but initially stated that another family member had taken them and sold them.

However, after further investigation, deputies say Drake admitted to stealing and pawning some of the gold and silver.

Deputies claim Drake had stolen all of the gold and silver and pawned it. They add that Drake had reportedly visited multiple pawn shops over two months, making more than 15 transactions.

Authorities say Drake knew that the gold and silver were all of the victim's life savings and that it was meant to last the victim the rest of their life.