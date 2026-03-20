West Valley City awards high school student National Merit Scholar

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A West Valley City high school senior is getting national recognition for his academic achievements.

On Wednesday, inside a Language and Composition class at American Preparatory Academy, 17-year-old Jimmy Nguyen and his classmates were in a deep discussion about the book, Frankenstein.

And Nguyen was exploring big questions. Questions about humanity, empathy, and what sets people apart.

“However, it’s called into question this thing that is very human is still inhumane in many ways,” Nguyen said during class.

And outside the classroom, those same qualities are helping him stand out. He was recently recognized by the West Valley City council as the city’s only National Merit Scholar this year. It’s an honor awarded to less than 1% of the 1.5 million students who enter the program nationwide.

“I haven’t quite processed it yet because I’ve never had recognition on this level,” Nguyen said. “I’m just going about my life.”

Nguyen scored in the top 1% on the PSAT and earned a perfect score of 36 on his ACT.

His father, Phong Nguyen, was beaming with pride.

The Nguyen family immigrated from Vietnam to Salt Lake City in 1995. Jimmy said that his family's background has shaped how he views the world.

“It definitely gives me a greater appreciation for what I have,” he said. “And also just a broader understanding of everything — what my parents had to do to get here.”

Nguyen has earned a full-ride scholarship to the University of Utah, where he plans to study engineering and use his degree to make a positive impact.

“Keep going, Jimmy,” his father said.

“I think in due time I’ll realize the impact of it,” Nguyen said. “Right now, I’m just happy that I got it.”