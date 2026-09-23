Witness claims hearing 'explosions' during West Jordan fire

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A fire that launched a giant plume of smoke seen over West Jordan on Wednesday afternoon was allegedly preceded by explosions, according to a witness.

The two-alarm fire was first spotted just after 3 p.m. and was located in a commercial building near 5700 West just east of Mountain View Corridor.

A witness who captured video of the fire and shared it with FOX 13 News said they heard explosions as the flames grew.

FOX 13 News has reached out to officials for more information on the fire.