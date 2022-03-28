Sandstorm near Cedar City reduces visibility to nearly zero on I-15

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A sandstorm was caught on video blanketing a portion of Interstate 15 near Cedar City on Monday, reducing visibility to nearly zero for drivers.

Dry conditions combined with heavy winds led to the formation of the sandstorm, which was caught on a dash camera around noon. The video shot by Twitter user @SzamanSpodGaju shows the storm moving in from the east before completely engulfing the vehicle.

While the sandstorm was small, visibility was cut to almost nothing. After about 25 seconds, the storm cleared and visibility returned.

Peak winds in southern Utah reached up to 66 miles per hour around 1 p.m. at the Cedar City Regional Airport. A gust of 58 miles per hour was recorded in Milford just after noon.

Sandstorms are rare in Utah, but usually occur in the spring and summer.