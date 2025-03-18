Sandy now has a 'sister city' in Ukraine

SANDY, Utah — As the war in Ukraine continues and tensions have boiled on the global stage, a city in Utah is extending its support to those in need across the world.

Sandy now has a new sister city in Ukraine: Bucha.

"I wonder how many of my neighbors, how many people in my community actually do care still about Ukraine,” said Anya Beus, who has family in Ukraine and is devastated by the impacts of the war there.

"It’s really the people-to-people connection that brought us here today,” said Sandy City Mayor Monica Zoltanski.

This new friendship between cities started in 2022 when a group of firefighters from Ukraine came to Sandy to participate in a competition. They didn’t have a place to stay or know English, but some residents took them in and looked after them as they won the contest. But it gave people in Sandy a chance to understand first-hand the devastation that those in Ukraine were dealing with.

"We really came to understand we are more alike than we are different,” said Mayor Zoltnaski. “And to see the resilience and courage of the Ukrainian people, as they fight for their democracy, they fight for their freedom against insurmountable odds, it really buoys us an Americans."

Leaders signed the official proclamation with and a room full of people to celebrate on Monday. There was also a showcase of culture with songs, dances and food.

"We can totally work together and create something beautiful, even though we're so different,” added Beus. "When I hear from my neighbors, from my friends, that they support Ukraine, and then I see it on the city level, I mean c’mon now, it's huge."

And regardless of what’s happening in Washington, leaders here want to support those who need it.

"I hope that our example here in Sandy spreads across Utah,” added Zoltanski.