Sandy opens up for snowplow name suggestions

SANDY, Utah — Although it's nearly summer, the City of Sandy wants the community to help name its fleet of snowplows.

You can choose to vote for one of the names already suggested, or you can submit a new one. The existing choices are:



Gunther

Snow Beast

Blizzard Buster

Snow King

Plow Master

Extra Salty

The Colonel

Snow Big Deal

Hold the Ice

Click here to vote!

Every good vehicle deserves a name, and that certainly applies to our fleet of snowplow trucks. Since they serve the community, we thought, "Why not have the community name them?"



Go to the following link where you can submit your name ideas: https://t.co/iO6MtPJb8i pic.twitter.com/pfjcSTFTC4 — Sandy City (@sandycityutah) May 23, 2022

In recent years, Salt Lake City and Eagle Mountain have also held naming contests.