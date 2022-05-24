Watch
Sandy opens up for snowplow name suggestions

Posted at 7:24 PM, May 23, 2022
SANDY, Utah — Although it's nearly summer, the City of Sandy wants the community to help name its fleet of snowplows.

You can choose to vote for one of the names already suggested, or you can submit a new one. The existing choices are:

  • Gunther
  • Snow Beast
  • Blizzard Buster
  • Snow King
  • Plow Master
  • Extra Salty
  • The Colonel
  • Snow Big Deal
  • Hold the Ice

Click here to vote!

In recent years, Salt Lake City and Eagle Mountain have also held naming contests.

