Saratoga Springs police confirm reports made of attempted kidnappings

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Police say residents in a Saratoga Springs neighborhood have reported multiple attempted kidnappings over the last two weeks, although one report was later recanted.

In a social media post this week, the Saratoga Springs Police Department said two alleged incidents occurred in the Harvest Hills area, which is located just west of Redwood Road.

Although one of the initial reports was recanted by the complainant, police are still investigating another report and has increased patrols in the neighborhood. The department is asking anyone who sees something "suspicious" to report it to police.

Neighborhood residents have shared a description of an alleged suspect and claim even more attempted kidnappings have been made, but that has not been confirmed by police.