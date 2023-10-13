Satanic worship groups won't be attacking Utahns during eclipse

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — While many cultures throughout history honor solar eclipses in different ways, Utahns can be assured that getting attacked by a satanic cult during Saturday's event is not one of them.

Multiple Utah county sheriff's offices are putting out notices telling residents and visitors to ignore scams claiming satanic worship groups will be out in force looking for women and children to menace when the moon covers the sun's rays.

Despite the novel idea for a horror movie, there is simply no basis in fact to the rumors.

"This is NOT TRUE. We have received no such information about any groups like this and have issued no such advisory," the Millard County Sheriff's Office posted Friday afternoon.

The Beaver County Sheriff's Office went a step further, calling rumors that they're sharing the false info as "ridiculous" in its social media post.

"The only information coming from the Sheriff’s Office is the request for all people coming to our community, as well those who live here, to show each other respect," the office wrote.

According to the Beaver County Sheriff, the department's biggest concern is excessive traffic with the thousands pouring into southern and central Utah to watch the sky show above the state.

"Stay safe, enjoy the Friday night lights at the football games and the eclipse in the morning," they wrote.