Scaring away hunger in rural Utah: How a Price food bank keeps up with growing need

PRICE, Utah — As communities work to scare away hunger in October, the level of need in rural Utah is coming into focus.

The Carbon County Food Bank in Price is a facility that serves 750 families every month. The shelves of this food pantry look similar to others around the state.

"It's a select choice food bank, so that means individuals can get a grocery cart and go through and select items like they were at the grocery store," said Julie Rosier, community engagement director at the Southeastern Regional Development Agency.

However, the challenges staff and volunteers face here are unique compared to facilities in urban areas.

"John, it's not one, there's so many challenges in rural Utah. Like one is we lack public transportation. So it's hard for families too to access services," she said.

The Southeastern Regional Development Agency or SERDA, which oversees services in Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan counties. That area includes more than 20% of the land mass in Utah, and the need is rising.

"There's a lot of challenges, but food has become increasingly needed. We're having more and more families that are applying," Rosier said.

Despite the challenges, these facilities meet the need.

Utah Food Bank sends deliveries here weekly. Community donations also help fill shelves. Plus, food rescue programs from local grocery stores like Smith's, Lin's and Walmart enable the distribution of fresh food.

If people aren't able to come to the pantry themselves, Rosier and company find a way to get this nourishing lifeline to people's homes — despite the long distances.

"One of the things that we've really had to increase is home deliveries to homebound individuals. Those are individuals that do not have the ability to leave their home, they don't have transportation and they do not have family or friends who can pick up their food for them," Rosier said.

While the challenges for rural Utah may be different compared to those on the Wasatch Front, the mission is the same: making sure the needy are helped, with dignity and compassion.

"We always want to get the word out and say we're here if you need it, if you need food assistance, please come and we'll help you with that," Rosier said.

Those who would like to help this facility can drop off food items at the Price pantry. Monetary donations can also be made at serda.utah.gov.

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