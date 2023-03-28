Search underway after apparent avalanche in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue teams are out in Morgan County after people were trapped following an apparent avalanche Tuesday.

The Department of Public Safety is assisting in the search, although it's not known how many people may have been caught up in the avalanche.

With so much snow over the winter season, it has been a dangerous time for avalanches. On Monday, a snowmobiler was killed after being buried under 22 feet of snow during an avalanche in Pole Canyon near Lewiston Peak.

