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Search underway after two reported missing at Sand Hollow Reservoir

Search and rescue underway after two reported missing at Sand Hollow Reservoir
Utah DNR
Search and rescue underway after two reported missing at Sand Hollow Reservoir
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HURRICANE, Utah — The Utah DNR Division of Law Enforcement took to social media on Tuesday to share that two individuals were reported missing at Sand Hollow Reservoir.

According to Utah DNR, two females were last seen on a jet ski in the southern area of the reservoir. The report included that they were not wearing life jackets.

The Utah DNR also said that alcohol is "considered a potential contributing factor and one individual is in custody relating to this incident."

The Hurricane Police Department and the Washington County Search and Rescue, are providing assistance as the search continues.

During this investigation, the public is asked to avoid South Beach at this time.

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