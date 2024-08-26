Search underway for man in Arches missing over a week

MOAB, Utah — Rangers at Arches National Park are looking for a missing man who hasn't been seen in over a week.

The National Park Service said rangers at Arches noticed an abandoned rental vehicle at the Sand Dune Arch trailhead on Friday. They traced the vehicle to 76-year-old Francis Userovici, who is from France.

Park officials determined that the vehicle entered the national park on Aug. 16 around 8:50 a.m. They also learned that Userovici was last seen by his family on Aug. 13.

Rangers began searching on Saturday, and several other agencies have also been assisting. NPS officials are asking for the public's help in case anyone has seen him.

Userovici is described as 5'6" with a slender build and short gray hair. He wears glasses and is likely wearing sneakers. He may also have a small red Nikon camera with him.

Anyone who has information or may have seen Userovici is asked to call 888-653-0009 or emailing nps_isb@nps.gov.