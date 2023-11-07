See a deer in a Utah road? Don't swerve!

SALT LAKE CITY — With the fall season well underway across Utah, the risk of drivers hitting wildlife while on the road increases with often fatal results, especially with fewer daylight hours.

On Saturday, an 88-year-old driver was killed when a deer struck by another vehicle flew through his windshield near Honeyville.

Nearly half of all deer crashes come in October-December, during deer mating season, with State Farm saying drivers in most states are most likely to collide with a large animal in November.

To avoid devastating accidents involving wildlife such as deer, experts say drivers should actually go against their natural instincts while behind the wheel. According to State Farm, one of the biggest tips on avoiding animals like deer on the road is not to swerve and stay on course.

"If a car crash is inevitable, maintain control of your vehicle and don't veer off the road," the insurance company said.

Consumer Reports says swerving to avoid an animal puts the driver at risk of hitting another vehicle or losing control of their own vehicle. The non-profit consumer organization claims the odds of surviving an accident are better when hitting the animal rather than another vehicle.

Other tips from State Farm on avoiding animals on the road include:

