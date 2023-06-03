Semi-truck barrels through infamous Bear Lake intersection

GARDEN CITY, Utah — A semi-truck crashed in Garden City on Friday at an intersection with a history of similar accidents.

Officials have not yet released details on the crash, but photos sent to FOX 13 News show the wreckage where the truck appeared to have gone through the T-shaped intersection where U.S. Highway 89 meets Bear Lake Blvd. at the bottom of a road leading from Logan Canyon.

Photos from the scene show that the truck demolished part of a group of garages, not connected to any homes. The front of the truck appears to have clipped the corner of a residence before it came to a stop.

At least one person was seen being loaded into a medical helicopter on a stretcher. It was not immediately known whether that individual was the driver, a passenger or a bystander, nor how severe their injuries were.

Carol Dyer

In October 2018, truck driver Ahmed Abdelgader from Nebraska died after his semi's brakes overheated and he was unable to stop, resulting in the truck and trailer rolling onto its side at the intersection and crashing into a sporting goods store. A passenger in the truck was injured but survived.

Then in August 2019, another truck plowed through the same intersection and crashed through a group of detached garages. Five days later, it happened again. Those involved in both 2019 incidents suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A fourth incident of the same type — within an 18-month span — occurred in March 2020. Then later that year, the Utah Department of Transportation built a runaway truck ramp further up the hill from the problematic intersection, hoping to prevent such crashes from occurring.

Since then, a semi overturned at the same spot in May 2022after the driver said he realized he was unable to brake about two blocks west of the intersection.

FOX 13 News will provide updates to this breaking news story as information becomes available.