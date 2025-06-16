Share your thoughts on proposed new campgrounds in San Rafael Recreation Area

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Bureau of Land Management wants to build more campgrounds in the San Rafael Recreation Area, about 20 miles east of Castle Dale, and they want to hear from the public about whether they should move forward with the project.

The area known as the Wedge has seen more visitors and a higher demand for campsites. Now, the BLM wants to construct up to two new campgrounds, as well as upgrade five existing sites to meet the demand.

Included in the proposal are seven miles of non-motorized trails, improved parking areas and additional toilet facilities.

Everyone is invited to CLICK HERE to share their thoughts on the project before June 25, along with an open house on Wednesday.