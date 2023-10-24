Sheriff's office officially ends search for missing woman on Weber River

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — After several months, law enforcement officials have called off the search for a woman who they believe fell into the Weber River.

Libby Stimpson, 28, went missing on May 1. Her dad said she went to the river, which is near their home, to play with her dogs. The dogs returned home, but she did not.

An extensive search effort then began and continued in the following days, but Stimpson was never found.

The Weber County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that after a total of 4,000 hours worked, they are calling off the search. They searched one last time on Sunday. Crews have searched from Uintah to Riverdale — about a 7-mile stretch of the river.

Although the official search effort is over, the investigation into her disappearance is still open.

Stimpson's family told FOX 13 News in a statement that they are heartbroken at this development in her case, and they hoped for a different outcome.

"Looking forward we are taking the time to heal and figure out life without Libby as she was such a light and amazing person. She will be missed immensely," their statement said. "As a family we express our deepest gratitude to the amazing search and rescue team and the community. We feel very blessed to have had so many volunteers dedicate time in the search for Libby and we feel indebted to everyone that was involved in the search."