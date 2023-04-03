Signatures for Utah flag referendum falling way short ahead of deadline

SALT LAKE CITY — A state referendum to allow voters a say in allowing a new state flag to fly over Utah appears to be on life support with a major requirement falling well short of the needed numbers.

After the Utah State Legislature approved the new flag on March 2, a group filed a referendum that would leave it up to voters to decide whether they wanted the flag or not.

Getting the referendum on the ballot for a vote later this year requires more than 134,000 signatures by April 12. However, as of 9 a.m. Monday, the group had only acquired 2,291 signatures, or .017% of those needed to get the question on the ballot.

Gov. Spencer Cox signed a bill and executive order late last month to make the new flag official. The old flag, or "historic state flag" as it will now be known, won't be going away as it will continue to flown above the Capitol.

The state will move to the new flag on March 9, 2024.