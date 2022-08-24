Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Silver Alert issued for Layton man possibly hitchhiking to Vegas

Image - 2022-06-07T204519.367.jpg
Layton Police Department
Travis William Hicks
Image - 2022-06-07T204519.367.jpg
Posted at 10:01 PM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 00:01:16-04

LAYTON, Utah — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for a missing Utah man who has Alzheimer's and schizophrenia, and he may be suicidal.

Travis William Hicks, 57, was last seen Tuesday around 4:20 p.m. near 2400 N. Fairfield Road in Layton. Police said they believe he is heading toward Las Vegas and may be hitchhiking.

According to the alert, Hicks has Alzheimer's, a traumatic brain injury, schizophrenia, and heart issues. It said he is suicidal, but he had not mentioned any specific "means" before he left.

Hicks was last seen wearing a green shirt, a blue poncho and green shoes. He is 5'7", 190 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Layton Police at 801-497-8300.

A previous Silver Alert was issued for Hicks in June as well. He was later found safe in Kansas.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere