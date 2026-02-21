Ski instructor emphasizes backcountry safety for families as avalanche risks remain high

SALT LAKE CITY — A local ski instructor is highlighting the importance of backcountry safety awareness for families, especially when venturing into areas near popular ski resorts.

Pete Weber, owner and founder of Shredder Ski in Midvale, said backcountry areas close to resorts can be just as dangerous as more remote mountain locations.

"It's quite common for families that all of the resorts to be within proximity of the backcountry. And those areas are just as dangerous, if not more, than any of the mountains that are 10, 20 miles from the resort. It's all of equal danger," Weber said.

Weber operates an indoor ski and snowboarding school for children. He acknowledges there are benefits to taking kids into backcountry areas, including fun experiences and the development of critical thinking skills in different situations. However, he also warns about the inherent risks involved with children in these environments.

"And the con is that it's a dangerous thing to do and that children don't have the same level of critical reasoning and critical thinking skills developed, and they're more apt to take chances or just to not be aware of their surroundings in a way that maybe adult might be," Weber said.

Weber emphasizes that regardless of age, paying attention to warnings from the Utah Avalanche Center is vitally important. He also stresses the need for proper safety equipment, including a shovel, probe and beacon, along with knowing how to use them properly.

