Utah businesses face continued uncertainty despite Supreme Court tariff ruling

SALT LAKE CITY — The Supreme Court's 6-3 decision against IEPA tariffs was expected to bring clarity to Utah companies, but business leaders say uncertainty persists in the aftermath of the ruling.

"Many were hoping that with this Supreme Court ruling of 6 to 3 against the IEPA tariffs, that that would create certainty for Utah companies, and unfortunately I think a lot of uncertainty still remains," said Jonathan Freedman, CEO of World Trade Center Utah.

FOX 13 News Anchor Bob Evans spoke with Freedman Friday afternoon about the implications of the court's decision. He emphasized that uncertainty poses significant challenges for businesses that rely on strategic planning and stable fundamentals to operate effectively.

The ruling has left both businesses and consumers with unanswered questions about potential relief and refunds.

"Folks are wondering, am I going to get a refund? Is there any immediate relief that I could expect? And unfortunately, the answer is we just don't know," Freedman said. "Well, I guess what we do know is that the Supreme Court intentionally did not answer those questions, and so they might kick it to lower courts to make those rulings. We don't know."

Freedman advised Utah companies to remain patient as more information becomes available in the coming days.

"So my advice to Utah companies is to just kind of take a breath, you know, wait this out just a few days. We're going to get a lot more information," he said.

In the meantime, Freedman noted that Utah businesses can access resources through World Trade Center Utah, including weekly tariff seminars and various other programs and services.

More information is available at wtc.utah.com.

