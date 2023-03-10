Ski resorts close early due to potentially hazardous weather

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Two popular Utah ski resorts are closing early Friday ahead of potentially hazardous weather approaching the northern part of the state.

TRACK THE STORM: Get real-time storm information by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Both Alta and Snowbird resorts announced they will shut down skiing and riding at 3:30 p.m.

In a post to social media, Snowbird said it made the decision in cooperation with the Utah Department of Transportation. Conditions up and down Little Cottonwood Canyon on State Road 210 could be dangerous.

🚨Operations Update 🚨 Snowbird, in cooperation with @AltaSkiArea and @UDOTcottonwoods, will close for skiing and riding at 3:30 pm today in anticipation of hazardous weather. pic.twitter.com/tndiduzKtH — Snowbird (@Snowbird) March 10, 2023

Much of northern Utah is experiencing heavy winds that began in the overnight hours. Residents in Sandy and other locations woke up to downed trees and lawn equipment scattered across the yard.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory through 5 p.m. Friday for many areas, including the Salt Lake, Tooele and Rush valleys and Box Elder, Kane, Millard, and Juab counties, along with south central and southwest Utah.

The mountains are expected to receive heavy snowfall, especially over 8,000 feet. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 5 a.m. Saturday for most of the state's mountainous locations.

With rain in the forecast for Salt Lake City, officials are monitoring streams and drainage systems. Sandbags are available for city residents, with a limit of 10, at 1530 South West Temple.