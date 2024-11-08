Skiers, boarders rejoice! Season finally opens at Utah resorts

BRIAN HEAD, Utah — After a summer that seemed to go on longer than usual, Utah’s ski season has officially started, with skiers and snowboarders celebrating being back on the snow.

While Solitude Mountain Resort was the first to spin a chair lift, their official opening day isn't until next Friday. It was actually Brian Head Resort in southern Utah that was the first to welcome crowds for daily skiing.

“Doesn't matter who you are, where you're from, how old you are, everyone can try skiing,” said Brian Torkelson.

Torkelson and his daughter, Romina, were first in line for the first chair season.

“It's just a milestone for her to say, 'Hey, I got first chair,'” Torkelson added.

Friday was Brian Head’s second-earliest opening day in its 60-year history.

“A high base elevation, a phenomenal snow-making system, and an amazing team," said general manager Tom Pettigrew, explaining how the resort was able to open so early. "Because our base is 9500 feet, or slightly higher, we have access to water cold temperatures.”

In addition to always trying to get the ski season started early, Brian Head’s goal is to make skiing accessible and affordable to everyone.

“We really believe strongly that people need to be able to experience skiing to grow the sport," Pettigrew said.

Lift ticket rates at the resort are as low as $19 dollars on some days, and kids under 12 and adults older than 75 can ski for free. Pettigrew believes Brian Head’s variable pricing model helps more people get on the slopes.

“Brian Head is one of the most spiritual things, almost, that I feel than the resorts that I've been to, the expansive view into the desert. You can see over 50 miles from the from the top of the chairs, you can see the red rock. You can see we're close to national parks,” Pettigrew gushed.

Utah's other resorts are also scheduled to open shortly, with Brighton welcoming skiers Thursday, and Alta and Park City the week after next.

Whether your favorite part of skiing is getting a warm treat or just the feeling of sliding on snow, everyone can find something they love about being on the slopes.