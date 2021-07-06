SLC reports zero firework-related fires over holiday weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Fire Department thanked residents Tuesday after zero firework-related fires were reported over the holiday weekend.

Leading up to the Independence Day holiday, officials begged people to hold off on holding personal fireworks shows due to the possibility of starting wildfires. Multiple pleas from Gov. Spencer Cox and Utah fire chiefs echoed the "Skip a Year" mantra asking residents to attend professional fireworks shows instead of setting off their own.

Many communities, including Salt Lake City, banned the use of personal fireworks in certain areas because of the dry conditions caused by the state's current drought.

The no fireworks appeal did not fall on deaf ears as the fears of overworked firefighters due to endless wildfire starts did not come to pass.

Crews in Salt Lake City received 31 firework enforcement calls and issued 24 warnings.

In all, there were three structure fires, one detached garage fire, one commercial structure fire, one vacant commercial fire and one grass fire, but not connected to the setting off of fireworks.

Without releasing numbers, Provo Fire Rescue also sent out a social media thank you to residents for refraining from lighting their own fireworks.