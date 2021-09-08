Watch
SLC runner traces Utes, BYU logos on city streets

Bryant Heath / @br_hea_th
Posted at 2:47 PM, Sep 08, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Ahead of Saturday's "Holy War" rivalry football game between Utah and BYU, a local runner literally honored both teams on the streets of Salt Lake City.

Bryant Heath, who has run every street in Salt Lake City, Millcreek and South Salt Lake, hyped up the big game by tracing logos of the Cougars and Utes in separate jogs.

Heath left his mark in The Avenues, with the "Y" logo taking him on a five-mile run, while the Utes "U" was a mere sprint at 3.5 miles.

After moving to Salt Lake City from Texas 11 years ago, Heath has documented what he sees while exercising on his Twitter feed. He told FOX 13 that it took 150 runs and around 1,500 miles to complete the entire street runs of local areas.

