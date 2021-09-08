SLC runner traces Utes, BYU logos on city streets

SALT LAKE CITY — Ahead of Saturday's "Holy War" rivalry football game between Utah and BYU, a local runner literally honored both teams on the streets of Salt Lake City.

WATCH: Why this year's Utah-BYU rivalry game is different

Bryant Heath, who has run every street in Salt Lake City, Millcreek and South Salt Lake, hyped up the big game by tracing logos of the Cougars and Utes in separate jogs.

IT’S RIVALRY WEEK!



Ran two routes up in The Avenues in Salt Lake City, tracing the logos of both the University of Utah and BYU!



So the question is: who you got?!?@byufootball OR @Utah_Football@aaronfalk @Joshua_Newman @sltribbyu @spencechecketts pic.twitter.com/pdKpTD4zm6 — Bryant H. (@br_hea_th) September 8, 2021

Heath left his mark in The Avenues, with the "Y" logo taking him on a five-mile run, while the Utes "U" was a mere sprint at 3.5 miles.

After moving to Salt Lake City from Texas 11 years ago, Heath has documented what he sees while exercising on his Twitter feed. He told FOX 13 that it took 150 runs and around 1,500 miles to complete the entire street runs of local areas.