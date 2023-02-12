SLCPD seeking 14 year-old suspect in Ivy Circle shooting

EDITOR'S NOTE: FOX 13 News, per station policy, does not normally identify minors involved in criminal cases. However, as the minor in this case is the suspect in a homicide investigation, we are making a one-time exception.

The SLCPD Homicide Squad is asking for the public's help in locating a 14 year-old boy accused of shooting and killing a 17 year-old in Salt Lake City Saturday night.

Detectives are asking the public for help in locating 14 year-old Kaydyn Christensen, who is accused of shooting an killing a 17 year-old male in the area of 1600 West Ivy Circle.

According to an official press release from Salt Lake City Police, the investigation began at 8:19 p.m. Saturday night, when officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area, finding the 17 year-old male with a critical gunshot wound.

The male was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Officers unsuccessfully attempted to locate Christensen at the scene. SLCPD believe this to be an isolated incident.

Christensen should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-30287