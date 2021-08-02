SLC's iconic East High School damaged by flooding

SALT LAKE CITY — A famous Salt Lake City high school gym was damaged by flash flooding with two inches of rain fell Sunday night.

Under the threat of even more rain, East High School maintenance staff filled sand bags around the gym Monday morning.

“That water will just flow wherever it can,” said Salt Lake City School District spokesperson Jason Olsen.

Heavy rain water rushed down 800 South, pooling outside the gym doors Sunday night. Pictures show the water level half-way up the doors. The water seeped inside before spreading across the wooden floor.

“There was some cupping of the boards and everything else,” said Olsen, referring to the damage.

Several inches of water covered the iconic gym, where the “High School Musical” movies and series were filmed.

Because of the damage, dozens of High School Musical fans were turned away from touring the school Monday.

"I teared up a little bit. I can’t lie,” said Maddy Wilhelm.

Wilhelm and her family drove six hours just to visit the school. The disappointed teen from Chicago settled for dancing outside.

“I was upset like, ‘Today of all days it was going to flood’,” the 18-year-old said.

After similar flooding four years ago, the $2 million basketball court was replaced. It’s still too soon to know if that will need to happen again.

"Hopefully they can sand it down and make it smooth and work with it, but I don’t know yet,” said Olsen.