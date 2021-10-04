Snow College freshman killed in vehicle accident

EPHRAIM, Utah — A freshman football player at Snow College was killed Sunday in a vehicle accident in Ephraim.

Mafatini Mafatini died from injuries suffered in the accident on 100 North. No other vehicles or people were involved in the incident.

Mafatini, from Maui, enrolled at Snow College this offseason and played on the team as an offensive lineman.

“We are extremely saddened by the news of Mafitini’s passing," said Snow College Head Football Coach Zac Erekson. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family back in Maui. Mafitini was such a bright light in this world. His smile and infectious laugh will be missed not only by our team, but by all those who knew him. Again, we give our love and prayers for his family and for all those that were involved in this terrible accident.”

The school is holding a memorial for Mafatini at 8 p.m. Monday on the Robert Stoddard Football Field.