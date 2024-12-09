18-year-old in St. George arrested for randomly assaulting woman in parking garage

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A teen in St. George is now facing charges of assault and forcible sexual abuse following an incident in November where he allegedly assaulted a woman in a parking garage.

According to police, on November 18 an adult woman called police to report she had been attacked in a parking garage 38 West Tabernacle Street. The victim stated that she saw an unknown man in the courtyard near the parking garage. At the time they were walking in opposite directions.

The victim entered an elevator to get to her vehicle on the 4th floor of the parking garage. As she entered the elevator, the man from before entered as did another woman.

All three of the individuals got off on the 4th floor. The victim then walked to her vehicle and opened the driver's side door. When she did, the suspect allegedly approached her from behind placing one arm around her waist and the other on the back of her neck.

The victim stated the man attempted to push her into the vehicle before she screamed and the man released her and ran from the area.

Police later identified the man as 18-year-old Oliver Hepworth. When contacted by detectives, Oliver told them he was under the influence of meth at the time of the incident.

The suspect also claimed that 5 unknown people had forced him into a black SUV somewhere in Washington County at gunpoint and offered him drugs and $2,000 to find a random person and "make them scream."

During a later interview, Oliver would tell detectives that he had made up the story of the black SUV.

The suspect would then tell detectives that he did in fact assault the woman in an attempt to touch her sexually.

He now faces charges of attempted forcible sexual abuse, aggravated kidnapping, and assault.