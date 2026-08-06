19-year-old dead after drowning incident in Sand Hollow State Park

HURRICANE, Utah — A 19-year-old from Nevada is dead after going under the water near the dive park at Sand Hollow State Park Thursday afternoon.

At 3:00 p.m., the 19-year-old male went underwater; bystanders retrieved him from the water. Life-saving measures were performed. He would later be pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials note that he was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

The 19-year-old has not been identified at this time, other than being from Nevada.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.