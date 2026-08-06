Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
26  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsSOUTHERN UTAH

Actions

19-year-old dead after drowning incident in Sand Hollow State Park

19-year-old dead after drowning incident in Sand Hollow State Park
Posted
and last updated

HURRICANE, Utah — A 19-year-old from Nevada is dead after going under the water near the dive park at Sand Hollow State Park Thursday afternoon.

At 3:00 p.m., the 19-year-old male went underwater; bystanders retrieved him from the water. Life-saving measures were performed. He would later be pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials note that he was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

The 19-year-old has not been identified at this time, other than being from Nevada.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.

Recent Southern Utah Stories

 

fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere