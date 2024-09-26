19-year-old Utah Tech student killed in crash that sent 2 others to the hospital

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Utah State Police are now investigating a crash that killed one 19-year-old Utah Tech student and caused 2 other 18-year-olds to need to be life-flighted to a hospital in critical condition.

According to Utah State Parks officials, the crash happened around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday just outside of Snow Canyon State Park. Officials say the three victims were traveling in a Volkswagen Jetta on Snow Canyon Drive at a speed of 70 mph to 100 mph when they crashed.

The car traveled 300 feet into the lava rock and ended up at the Lava Flow trailhead parking lot.

One 19-year-old male died at the scene of the accident. State police confirmed to FOX 13 News that he was a student at Utah Tech University. Two 18-year-old females were also found at the scene and taken via life-flight to the hospital in critical condition. It isn't known if they were Utah Tech students as well.

A crash reconstruction team is now at the scene of the crash working to find out more information on the crash.