3 people injured after drunk driver plows into parade crowd, Navajo president says

KAYENTA, Ariz. — Three people who were at a Christmas parade in the Navajo Nation were hit by a drunk driver, according to the tribe president, and one of them is in critical condition.

President Buu Nygren said on social media that the intoxicated driver entered the Christmas Night Parade route in Kayenta, Arizona. Nygren said the victim in critical condition is "young," and one of the other victims is a pregnant woman.

"Please pray for the victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this devastating incident," he wrote. "This event was meant to bring joy, unity, and holiday spirit to our community—and is a time for families to come together and celebrate. No one should have to experience tragedy during a season meant for love and togetherness."

He also urged the public to never drive drunk and always help prevent others from doing so.

