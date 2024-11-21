3 Utah children missing for two years located, returned to their mother

FREDONIA, Ariz. — Three Utah children taken over two years ago by their father and members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints are back with their mother, thanks to the two-man police force in a small Arizona town on the border with Kanab.

The names of the children and the family have not been released but police in Fredonia, Arizona said they received information in late August that the children who had been missing since October 2022 were in the town.

In all, the discovery and return of the children all occurred within three days.

"It was very short, very quick," Fredonia Police Chief Andrew Smith said of the operation. "So, that's just how that works. It's not necessarily the FLDS group, but anybody gets wind that there's more than just the normal force in town, especially in a small town like this, things start to move."

A grandmother and aunt who were overseeing the children while they were with the FLDS group were arrested while the father remains at large.

Police said the children are back with their mother who had previously left the FLDS church.