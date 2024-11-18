33-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with Washington County deputy

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A crash that killed one motorcyclist and sent a Washington County deputy to the hospital is now under investigation by Utah Highway Patrol.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Sunday night at around 3:30 p.m. when deputies were en route to a roll-over crash on Old Highway 91.

The Sheriff's Office says that a deputy was in their vehicle near mile marker 15 when it collided with a motorcyclist. The rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene and the deputy was taken to the hospital and later released.

Investigators tell FOX 13 News that the motorcyclist was a 33-year-old man.

The crash is now under investigation by the Utah Department of Public Safety and Utah Highway Patrol. The names of the deputy and the motorcyclist have not been released.