4 children injured in separate St. George scooter accidents involving vehicles

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Four children were involved in separate accidents involving scooters and vehicles in St. George, although none were seriously injured, police reported.

Both incidents occurred within minutes of each other Wednesday morning.

In the first incident, which happened at 7:50 a.m., an SUV driver who claimed they were blinded by the sun hit two children riding a scooter. The children were transported to the hospital with minor injuries involving bumps and bruises.

The driver was cited for the accident for failing to yield.

Just 20 minutes later in a different location, police said two teenagers were riding too fast on scooters when they also failed to yield and struck a vehicle that was pulling out of a parking lot. The teens were also taken to a nearby hospital with unspecified injuries, although they are reportedly doing well.

St. George Police Department Police respond to scooter accident in St. George involving teens that struck a vehicle

Because the second incident was the fault of the teens on the scooters, the driver was not given a citation.

Police are reminding drivers and those on scooters to be more aware as the fall sun often impairs vision during sunrise and sundown hours.

"Take an extra second and triple check before entering an intersection, slow down and wear a helmet," police said.