9-month-old infant reported missing, endangered in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 9-month-old infant who is considered endangered in Kane County.

Kenai Nakai Edison may be with their mother, Isabella Edison, and her boyfriend, Brice Lollar, who is the child's father.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said the couple may be going to Flagstaff or Phoenix, as each has family in the Phoenix area.

Both the mother and father have active warrants against them and are entered into the FBI's National Crime Information Center.

Photos of the infant have yet to be made available.

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