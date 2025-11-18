Best Friends Animal Sanctuary helping owl found in concrete mixer recover

KANAB, Utah — A great-horned owl that fell into a concrete mixer is now on the road to recovery in southern Utah after the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary took it in.

According to the organization, the owl came in with dried concrete covering 25% of its body. In its 40-year history, the group says this was the first time they had seen a case like this.

“We reached out to other wildlife rehabilitators and they had never heard of an owl falling into concrete before, either,” Bart Richwalski, Best Friends Animal Society’s Wild Friends supervisor, said. “After doing some research, our team quickly came up with a plan to help the owl in the least invasive way possible.”

The plan included a 20-minute daily bath for the owl while it was under anesthesia. Following a series of concrete removals to the owl's face, chest, and right wing, experts say the owl has been recovering and has been given a positive prognosis.

“This was a brand-new situation for the Wild Friends team and they really stepped up to the plate to do their best for this owl,” said Judah Battista, Best Friends Animal Society’s Chief Sanctuary Officer. “Their innovative approach and compassionate care is such a beautiful testament to Best Friends’ belief that every animal deserves a second chance.”

The Sanctuary estimates the owl is a juvenile male, born earlier in the year. Recently, the owl graduated to an outdoor enclosure where he was able to ascend a 6-foot perch, a sign that his recovery is going well.

The owl is expected to stay in the Best Friends' care until Spring or Summer. They say they want to wait for the owl to molt so it can resume silent flight.