‘Big Beautiful Bill’ brings back compensation for downwinders

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Congress has reinstated the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA), providing financial support for those affected by nuclear testing fallout across a now-expanded region.

The program, which expired last year, offers compensation for cancer and other serious illnesses linked to radiation exposure from government nuclear testing. The reinstated RECA doubles the maximum compensation from $50,000 to $100,000.

"This program is so important to these people that a lot of them were very angry that it was expired for even one day," said Rebecca Barlow, director of the St. George Regional Hospital’s downwinders clinic.

The May 19, 1953, "Harry" nuclear bomb test at the Nevada Test Site released a cloud of radiation that drifted over St. George when winds unexpectedly shifted. Government studies indicate that single blast released 30,000 roentgens on the St. George area — twice the radiation released at Chernobyl. A total of 80,000 roentgens was ultimately release on Utah between the 1950s until above-ground testing ended in 1963.

LeRoy Oliphant, a longtime St. George resident, remembers the Harry event vividly.

"I remember very well being across the street in front of the Tabernacle. I saw the yellow cloud. We were warned to go inside, but most of us didn't. We're outside people, we have fun playing," Oliphant said.

The reinstated program expands coverage to include those affected by fallout from the Manhattan Project all the way to Missouri. It also extends eligibility statewide in Utah, removing previous geographic restrictions.

"I've had several people who just lived over the border of the Sanpete line or many of the state lines and didn't qualify because they were a block or a mile over. Even though they played with their friends in the next blocks down the road, you have to prove that you were there, and it was hard to prove that. So they'll be able to qualify now, and that's very nice for them. Because you know radiation doesn't stop at a border," Barlow said.

The renewal of RECA was included in the recent government funding bill after being held up last year when Utah's congressional delegation opposed an expansion to include fallout that reached Missouri supported by fellow Republican U.S. Senator Josh Hawley.

“In Washington, nothing's able to move until it suddenly does,” Rep. Celeste Maloy said. “I can't actually take credit for getting it in there. On the Senate side, they decided to try putting it in reconciliation and it stayed in.I t got through the birdbath, it got through the parliamentarian. So it's part of the one big beautiful bill.

“I did send a text to Senator Hawley right after this passed and just thanked him for pushing to get this in the bill.

Maloy, who represents the affected region, expressed personal connection to the issue.

"I grew up in the first populated place that the mushroom clouds went over and I've spent my life in downwind country and people talk about it a lot. I mean, less and less as the years go by because downwinders got sick. They got diseases that are not with us anymore. But the families that went and fought for justice on this, that said the government exposed us to radiation and that's not right and the government should do something to make it better. I hope they feel now like they're being heard," Maloy said.

Barlow warns that some lawyers are soliciting potential RECA recipients, offering to handle applications for a 10% fee, which she says is unnecessary in most cases.

"At our clinic, we do not take any money at all or charge any money for the people to get help. And we just don't want them to lose 10% of their claim when it is a claim that could be managed very easily. I can't even think of more than two or three people that I ever felt needed an attorney to get this job done," Barlow said.

While the government's RECA sign-up website isn't yet online, those seeking assistance can contact the St. George Regional Hospital Downwinders Clinic at 435-251-4760.

"I'm glad to help anyone that calls, and it's good news, and I am so happy for them," Barlow said. "It's helped so many people, and it makes them feel a little bit justified for what happened to them, and so it's just helpful all around."