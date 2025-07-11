Former Washington County Sheriff deputy charged with manslaughter following motorcycle accident

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A former Washington County Sheriff's Office deputy has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist last year.

Silafia Clyde Brown, 49, was charged Thursday with the second-degree felony, nearly eight months after he was involved in the accident on Old Highway 91.

On November 17, Brown was in his patrol vehicle, on his way to a rollover crash on the highway, when he collided with the motorcyclist, identified as Daniel Jack Monfroe. After Monfroe was pronounced dead at the scene, Brown was taken to the hospital and later released.

The sheriff's office said Brown is no longer with the department and hadn't been for a while.