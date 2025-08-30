Boil order in place for Escalante residents due to potentially contaminated water

ESCALANTE, Utah — The city of Escalante in Garfield County called for residents to limit their water use Saturday and to boil water before using it.

Officials said someone reported muddy water the the city's water system, and staff confirmed that such was the case.

While utility crews work to investigate and repair the issues, the city said the "Spring line has been turned out."

In the meantime, residents are advised to boil water for at least a minute before letting it cool and then using. This is to be done with water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, or preparing food. Bottled water is also a safe alternative.

