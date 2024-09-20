Bryce Canyon National Park rangers save hiker that hadn't returned home

BRYCE CANYON, Utah — Officials with Bryce Canyon National Park say a hiker is safe following them having to search for him and airlift him out of the canyon Thursday.

According to officials, Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. they were called about a 47-year-old who had set out on a day hike from the Swamp Canyon trailhead but hadn't returned. Park Rangers spent hours that day walking the trails searching for the man but didn't find him.

The following morning 4 groups of 2 crew members started the search again at dawn. Within hours they were able to spot unique shoe tracks they believed to be from the man. Following the tracks for hours, the crews called out for the man and eventually got a response.

The remaining crews then spent more time pinpointing his exact location and were able to find the hiker.

"After spending the night in below-freezing temperatures, with very little food and water, the hiker was exhausted and dehydrated but luckily ok," officials wrote in a social media post. The hiker was then extracted from the remote area of the Bryce Canyon backcountry by a helicopter piloted by the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The hiker was also treated by Garfield County EMS.

Officials thanked the rangers and first responders who helped make the rescue a success.

They added that people planning to hike Bryce Canyon should prepare by wearing proper footwear and carrying a map, ample food, and water. Also suggested was wearing multiple layers as temperatures can fluctuate greatly during the day in the canyon.

Also important, was noting that if you experience an emergency in the park, officials say you should dial 911 as there is cell phone coverage in most of the park or just a short distance away.