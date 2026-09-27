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Car fully engulfed in fire near Hurricane

A photo from the scene released by Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue. It's night. The image is lit by the flames consuming the car. Grey smoke billows into the sky.
Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue
A photo from the scene released by Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue. It's night. The image is lit by the flames consuming the car. Grey smoke billows into the sky.
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HURRICANE, Utah — A car was fully burnt out early Sunday morning after it caught fire near Hurricane.

Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue says this happened around 4:45 a.m. on SR 59 approximately five miles southeast of Hurricane.

Once they arrived on scene, they found the vehicle fully engulfed. Fortunately, the two occupants of the vehicle were able to get out of the car before firefighters arrived. No other injuries were reported, and crews were able to put the fire out quickly.

The exact cause remains under investigation.

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