Cedar City issues outdoor water restrictions after well pump failure, supply line leak

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Cedar City is asking residents to shut off all outside water use after public works crews discovered a failing well pump and a supply line leak Sunday morning.

Residents are being asked to hold off on all outdoor watering until the evening of August 13. This is to allow city crews to make the necessary repairs.

"To ensure our system has enough water for us to drink and other indoor use, we are mandating city-wide exterior watering restriction,” says Cedar City Mayor Steve Nelson in a statement. “This will allow us to get the line fixed and refill all of our storage tanks and restore normal system functions.”

The cause of the pump failure and supply leak remains under investigation.