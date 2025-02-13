Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSOUTHERN UTAH

Actions

Cedar City man found dead after officials respond to reported stabbing

Iron County Sheriff's Office
ICSO/FOX 13 News
Iron County Sheriff's Office
Posted

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Iron County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an incident that left one Cedar City man dead Wednesday afternoon.

Officials confirmed that there is no ongoing threat to the community at this time.

Deputies responded to a reported stabbing involving two adult males at 5:23 p.m. along with medical personnel and SWAT members.

The incident occurred at approximately 4200 West and 6800 North in Cedar City.

One man was transported to the hospital for treatment while under police custody, while the second male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.

Recent Southern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere