Central, southern Utah residents warned of planned power shutoffs due to wildfires

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Power shutoffs are expected Saturday and Sunday for residents in central and southern Utah due to wildfires in the area, Rocky Mountain Power officials warned.

Customers should prepare for Public Safety Power Shutoffs through noon Sunday. The company said the shutoffs are "imminent."

Several wildfires are burning across the state, including the France Canyon and Forsyth fires, the latter of which has destroyed 12 homes and threatens 400 other structures. Extreme fire conditions with heavy winds are forecast to continue Saturday.

Rocky Mountain Power said over 4,700 customers who could be affected by the shutoffs have been notified. Additionally, 1,600 of those in a watch area will be alerted if conditions change and the power needs to be shut off.

12 Pine Valley homes destroyed, 400 structures threatened in Forsyth Fire:

Pine Valley homes destroyed by Forsyth Fire, officials confirm



“Protecting the safety of our customers and the communities we serve remains our number one priority,” said Rocky Mountain Power's Pete Singh. “As we move into initiating a Public Safety Power Shutoff, our crews are ready to patrol lines, make repairs, and restore power as soon as conditions safely allow.”

The company has made a resource center in Cedar City available for customers to charge their phones and access other services at The Heritage Center located at 105 North 100 East.

Should a planned power outage take affect, service will only be restored once crews are able to complete a visual inspection of power lines and equipment, and make any necessary repairs.