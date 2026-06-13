Child killed in OHV crash near Iron County Fairgrounds

PAROWAN, Utah — A child has died, and another is recovering after an off-highway vehicle crash near the Iron County Fairgrounds Friday night.

According to a press release from the Iron County Sheriff's Office, the crash was reported just before 7:00 p.m. near the Valentine Sports Complex, where first responders found a side-by-side fully engulfed in flames.

The side-by-side was operated by two girls, ages 12 and 13 respectively. Preliminary findings indicate they attempted to navigate an angled turn when the wheels caught, causing the vehicle to roll over and catch fire.

One of the girls was able to escape, while the other was trapped inside, and later pronounced dead at the scene. The identities of the victims have not been released, and the incident remains under investigation.