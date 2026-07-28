Motorcyclist dies after striking curb in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A 26-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a crash early Monday morning in St. George. The name of the victim isn't being released by officials at this time.

According to the St. George Police Department, on Monday at 3:00 a.m. they were called about a single motorcycle crash near 1572 West White Dome Drive. When officers arrived they found the motorcyclist with severe head injuries.

Witnesses told police that the motorcyclist had been traveling on the sidewalk and the bike paths of the road and struck a curb instead of a nearby ramp. The impact of the collision threw the motorcyclist from the bike.

Officers say the victim wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.